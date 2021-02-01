Wavemaker India wins media mandate for PagarBook

PagarBook offers payroll and attendance management solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

Media company Wavemaker India on Monday announced that it has bagged the media mandate for PagarBook. The agency will manage the integrated media mandate for PagarBook. In line with Pagarbook’s vision of becoming the human capital platform for the country, Wavemaker is mandated with the responsibility of scaling up the brand via mass outreach programs cutting across all relevant touch points — television, print, radio, OOH, social and digital. The account will be handled from its Bangalore office.

PagarBook offers payroll and attendance management solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Over the last 6 months, PagarBook has increased its user base over 5 million, served through 12 different languages. The company has roped in Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador and announced its goal of gaining 10 million active users by the end of FY2021.

“Wavemaker brings together a combination of global expertise and proven track record in bringing quintessentially Indian insights to life. We are excited to have them on-board as a key partner in our mission of helping small businesses grow,” Sivaprasad K, senior vice-president, marketing and sales, PagarBook said.

As per Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, Pagarbook epitomises the brand of new-age enterprises that offer simple solutions to challenges faced by small and medium enterprises across the country. “We are delighted to partner with this transformational brand that is dynamic and rapidly growing. As their partners, we will help Pagarbook achieve their growth ambitions,” he added further.

“Partnering with a disruptor brand like PagarBook is going to be a great learning experience for us. Our vast pool of consumer journey data and insights clubbed with analytical expertise will help us unlock many growth drivers for PagarBook,” Kishan Kumar MS, chief growth officer and south – head, Wavemaker India stated.

