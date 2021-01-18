  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wavemaker India retains the media mandate of Zydus Wellness

By: |
January 18, 2021 2:45 PM

Wavemaker has been the media agency on record for Zydus Wellness since 2013

The account was won following a multi-agency pitchThe account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Wavemaker India on Monday announced that Zydus Wellness which includes the consumer wellness brands of Heinz India, has consolidated its media duties with them. Wavemaker India has been the media agency on record for Zydus Wellness since 2013 and bagged the consolidated mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

2021 is going to be an exciting year of growth and transformation for our brands and we are confident about the level of expertise, market understanding and integrated solutions they will bring to the table in driving this next phase, Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness Ltd. said. “We have had a long-standing relationship with Wavemaker and are looking forward to continuing this partnership moving forward,” he added further on the association with the agency.

“We are excited to be a part of their growth journey focussing on product diversification and expansion. With our deep consumer insights along with digital and e-commerce, I am sure we will unlock newer growth levers for Zydus Wellness,” Ajay Gupte, chief executive officer – South Asia, Wavemaker said.

“We are proud to work on Zydus Wellness brands for over seven years and our partnership has only become stronger with time. This is a proof of our good work, passion and readiness for future. We thank them for trusting us with the new brands in their portfolio,” Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and head – West, Wavemaker India, added.

Wavemaker is a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. The company offers services across media, content and technology in order to reshape consumer decision making and experiences thereby supporting the growth of brands and businesses. The company’s global clientele includes names such as Netflix, Chanel, Colgate-Palmolive, Tiffany & Co., L’Oréal among others.

