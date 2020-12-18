Wavemaker India retains media duties of Perfetti Van Melle

Wavemaker India has been the media agency on record since 2006 in India

Global media agency Wavemaker India on Friday announced that it has retained media duties for Perfetti Van Melle. Wavemaker has been furthermore entrusted with integrated media duties for Perfetti Van Melle India.

Wavemaker India has been the media agency on record since 2006 in India. The multi-agency pitch saw participation from other leading agencies. The account will continue to be handled out of Gurugram office.

Wavemaker team has been a trusted partner for nearly 14 years now and we are delighted that our partnership will start its third innings after a well contested integrated media pitch process, Rohit Kapoor, director marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said. “Wavemaker has over the years played a significant role in our success and we hope this innings will be an equally good one for both of us,” he added further.

“I am confident with our new operating system, newer models in analytics, e-commerce and media we will be able to unlock growth and drive further efficiency to the brand,” Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker added.

In addition, Wavemaker has been appointed by the sweets giant to handle the account in other main markets US, China, Netherlands – as well as in the UK, MENA, Belgium, Turkey and Indonesia – after a series of local pitches held throughout 2020. Wavemaker now handles 85% of Perfetti Van Melle’s global media spend.

“To renew our 14-year long relationship and get entrusted with additional digital mandate over our core media mandate is a testament of the existing equity we enjoy with PVML along with our expertise and competency on digital media. We look forward to creating innovative and award-winning work for Perfetti Van Melle,” Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head – North and East said.

Perfetti Van Melle is a manufacturer and distributor of confectionery and chewing gum. Perfetti Van Melle India is the manufacturer of the brands like Mentos, Alpenliebe, Chupa Chups, Center Fresh, Happydent, Center Fruit among others.

