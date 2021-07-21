Wavemaker India develops audit plan to combat the challenges in cookie-less world

The audit developed by Wavemaker spans over 150 questions across five categories - measurement, targeting, optimisation, compliance and marketing technology

Cookies have played an important role in the digital advertising segment until now. As Google is looking at a Cookie-less world sooner or later, the advertisers, marketers are not left with many options other than addressing the challenge. Against this backdrop, media agency Wavemaker, a part of GroupM, has developed an in-depth audit to prepare its clients to plan better in this new-age marketing landscape. The company sees this as an opportunity to rebuild consumer journeys with trust and creativity, Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker said.

“We have always believed in crafting solutions which help brands better connect with their consumers,” Gupte noted. He assured that the agency would soon be able to advice its clients on more provoking and innovative solutions.

The audit developed by Wavemaker spans over 150 questions across five categories – measurement, targeting, optimisation, compliance and marketing technology. It will help to address if clients are highly dependent on third-party cookies or any identity-based solutions, eventually leading to timely course correction.

On the back of this in-depth audit, clients will get an opportunity to prepare themselves for the removal of the third-party cookies, seize the opportunity in new technologies coming forward, capitalise on the short-term learnings that come with the current availability of cookies, Wavemaker claimed in a statement. In addition, the audit will assess risk areas, dependency on currently deployed solutions, and where the brand can pivot or redesign its marketing strategies to best mitigate the impact of cookie removal.

Vishal Jacob, chief digital officer, Wavemaker India opined that the 3PC Dependency Audit is the need of the hour. “With increase in fragmentation of audience segments, rising demand for data privacy, navigating in a cookie-less world is going to be extremely challenging for advertisers and marketers. With this audit, we aim to provide a first mover advantage to our clients by providing unique consumer perspectives and solutions to chart out their growth plans,” he added.

