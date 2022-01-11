Wavemaker India bags media mandate for Tata Consumer Products’ brands in India

The win comes at the back of a multi-agency pitch

Tata Consumer Products (TCP) has awarded its consolidated media duties of media planning and buying for its India business to Wavemaker India. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.

Wavemaker India has been the media agency for the India packaged beverages division of TCP which included brands such as Tata Tea and Tata Coffee Grand. Wavemaker will now also handle media for the consolidated India business which includes brands like Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Fruski among others. The win comes at the back of a multi-agency pitch. The businesses will be managed from Wavemaker’s Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi offices.

“We have been working with Wavemaker on the packaged beverages business and are now delighted to extend our partnership with Wavemaker for our media mandate of the TCP India packaged foods and packaged beverages business. We look forward to a continued strong partnership and unlocking synergies with the consolidation of the TCP India brands under Wavemaker India,” Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages, India and South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said.

“To partner with one of the most trusted brands in the country is an honour and huge responsibility at the same time. We are glad to partner with TCP in their ambition to become a leading FMCG player in the country,” Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, stated.

“I believe our positive provocative framework compliments the brand’s aggressive growth plans. With the help of our expertise across data, media, content, technology, we are confident of landing business goals for various brands of TCP,” M.K Machaiah, chief client officer and head – South, Wavemaker India, added.

