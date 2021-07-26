Wavemaker India bags media duties for Paragon

Wavemaker India won the account post multi-agency pitch

Wavemaker India has won the media mandate for Paragon Footwear. The mandate comprises of traditional media and content including social creative and digital. The account will be handled out of the Bengaluru office of Wavemaker, the media agency said. Wavemaker India won the account post a multi-agency pitch.

“Wavemaker’s strong hold on the media landscape clubbed with an in-depth understanding of consumer dynamics is impressive. We believe the team at Wavemaker will surely help us in our journey to establish ourselves as the leading footwear brand within the young consumers too. Their volume of work in creating successful brands says it all,” Navin Thomas, executive vice president sales and marketing, Paragon said.

For Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, Paragon has been a household name for generations in India. “Their consumer focused approach, adapting to sustainable and bio-degradable ways to create environment friendly products is a huge testament to their dedication. With our AI-powered platforms, we are certain to drive great efficiencies and help Paragon make a mark as a preferred brand in this changing consumer dynamics,” he added further on the association with the brand.

“The brand is at the cusp of defining its next wave of growth and an opportunity to be part of that is always exciting,” Kishan Kumar Shyamalan, chief growth officer, Wavemaker India, stated.

Part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company, Wavemaker aims to positively provoke growth for its clients by reshaping consumer decision making and experiences through media, content and technology. The company has over 7,600 people across 90 markets shaping up the growth of brands and businesses by helping them win more sales.

