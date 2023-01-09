Wavemaker India awarded media mandate for Happilo

Media agency Wavemaker India has announced being awarded the media mandate for premium healthy snacking brand, Happilo. According to the company, the account was won after a multi-agency pitch. The mandate will be dealt with by the agency’s Bengaluru office, it further added.

Wavemaker India is partnering with Happilo and will establish them as one of the preferred healthy snacking brands in the Indian market, M.K.Machaiah, chief client officer and office head – south, Wavemaker India, said. “Happilo is a young brand that caters to a set of consumers who look for tasty yet healthy snacking options. We look to engage with new-age customers via innovative media campaigns,” he added.

Happilo is an omnichannel healthy snack brand that provides a variety of food products to customers, including dried fruits, dates, seeds, nuts, berries, trail mixes, dry fruit bars, brittle, nut-based butter and spreads. For the company, there has been a shift in consumer preferences and the segment of mindful eaters has increased significantly after the pandemic, it claimed.

Also Read Blue Tribe rolls out new ad campaign with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook