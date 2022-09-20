Wavemaker India appoints Vishal Jacob as chief transformation officer

Wavemaker India, the media agency from GroupM has appointed Vishal Jacob as its new chief transformation officer. The appointment is in addition to his current role as the chief digital officer. In his new role, Jacob will be responsible for the management of current and future business requirements.

According to Ajay Gupte, the chief executive officer (CEO), Wavemaker, South Asia, with the changing environment, it is imperative to continuously upskill in order to bring unique and innovative solutions to the clients. “With Jacob taking over the additional responsibility of transformation, we will be better placed to craft customised strategic initiatives, particularly related to digitalisation and driving company culture,” he added.

As per the company, Vishal Jacob is a certified coach from ICF with a specialisation in transactional analysis and NPL. He began his digital journey with GroupM in 2005 and now will extend his role to working with office heads and business leads to create diverse skill sets within business teams. Wavemaker aims to manage both the current and future business requirements and create a more cross-functional workspace to deliver unified solutions for clients.

Jacob has experience in leading and assisting clients across industries (auto, FMCG, telco, media and retail) in their digital transformation journey hinging it on creating a connected ecosystem of paid, owned and earned properties, the company stated.

Also Read: Oakley rolls out ‘be who you are’ campaign featuring Rohit Sharma

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook