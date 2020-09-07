Wavemaker India announces key leadership appointments

The appointments are in line with the agency’s attempt to adapt to changing industry dynamics

In order to adapt to changing industry dynamics, Wavemaker India on Monday announced changes in the executive leadership roles. Kishan Kumar MS is elevated and has taken on a larger role as chief growth officer, Wavemaker India. While Premjeet Sodhi transitions into chief strategy officer. The agency has also appointed Vishal Jacob as chief digital officer and elevated Sandeep Pandey as global head of analytics.

Along with his new mandate, Kumar continues to lead Wavemaker South businesses across Bangalore, Chennai, Kerala and Hyderabad. He has been with Wavemaker for the last 14 years and has played an instrumental role in building Wavemaker.

Sodhi, who previously held the role of chief growth officer, joined Wavemaker in April this year after a 2-year stint with Mindshare Fulcrum as the agency head. With an experience of over 25 years spanning across many leading agencies, he has managed clients like Amazon, Reckitt, Kraft Heinz, Infoedge and many more.

Meanwhile, Jacob returns to Wavemaker India as chief digital officer after a close to two years stint with GroupM as principal consultant – Change Planning and Transformation. Jacob has been in the GroupM ecosystem for over 14 years and has played a key role in anchoring the digital initiatives at Wavemaker and GroupM.

Pandey, who previously led the product and strategy, will be driving Wavemaker’s global practice on analytics. He has been with GroupM for the last 15 years in leadership positions across APAC markets. He came on board with Wavemaker in 2014 as Asia Pacific head of marketing Effectiveness.

According to Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, this has been an extraordinary year that has challenged us in many ways. “These changes are designed to enhance our position and enable us to drive continuous growth for our clients, teams and other stakeholders. I look forward to creating some positive disruptions in the near future,” he added further. Kumar, Sodhi and Jacob will report into Gupte in their new roles.

