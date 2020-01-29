Wavemaker elevates Ajay Gupte to chief executive officer of Wavemaker South Asia

Ajay Gupte joined Wavemaker India last year from his previous role in Wavemaker Indonesia where he was the MD

Wavemaker appoints Ajay Gupte as chief executive officer of Wavemaker South Asia. Gupte who is currently COO of Wavemaker India, takes over from Kartik Sharma who steps down to pursue other opportunities in the industry. Operating from Wavemaker Gurugram, Ajay Gupte will report into Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia and Gordon Domlija, president, Wavemaker Asia-Pacific and China CEO.

Ajay Gupte joined Wavemaker India last year from his previous role in Wavemaker Indonesia where he was the MD. With over two decades of industry experience, he has worked across diverse brands and markets like India, Africa and Indonesia. Since 2011, under Gupte’s leadership, Wavemaker Indonesia saw exponential growth and became a top 3 agency, winning several blue-chip clients and many global and local accolades. Before this, in India, Gupte was Maxus Delhi’s general manager, leading clients like Nokia, Hero Honda, among others. Prior to joining Maxus, Ajay held various roles in sales and marketing with TVS Motor Company.

“Ajay Gupte comes with vast experience working in multiple markets and categories. He is a well-rounded professional, and I see him bring in distinctive and increasing value for our clients and the overall ecosystem,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, said.

According to Gordon Domlija, Wavemaker President Asia-Pacific and China CEO, India is a hugely important market for Wavemaker. “Ajay Gupte is a strong client and team leader, and I’m convinced he is the right choice to help Wavemaker to future success and, ultimately, to keep looking for better ways to unlock growth for our clients, our agency and our people,” he added.

Wavemaker is a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Wavemaker is a global agency which delivers transformative solutions through media, content, and technology for some of the world’s biggest brands. With over 500.000 journeys across 40 markets and 80 categories, the agency has a collection of purchase journey data which expretises in spot opportunities and problems at every stage of the customer cycle, and turning both into growth.

