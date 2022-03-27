Wavemaker bags Media Agency Of The Year; HUL wins Best Media Client Of The Year: EMVIE

DDB Mudra Group and Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited won recognition for Best Work on Inclusion

Wavemaker was recognised as ‘The Media Agency of the Year’ and also bagged the Grand EMVIE for Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. for the Cadbury Celebrations – Not Just a Cadbury Ad (Best Response to COVID-19) at the 22nd edition of the EMVIES. Mindshare stood second and Lodestar stood third. Hindustan Unilever Limited was declared as ‘The Media Client of the Year’.

“It is the privilege of the The Ad Club to shine the light on the best work in our industry and it is our endeavour through our award shows to inspire our community to keep raising the bar,” Aditya Swamy, chairperson, EMVIE’s Committee, said.

With a focus on innovation, strategy and research and seamless integration, The Advertising Club (TAC), this year, received 1054 entries with around 25 agencies participating in the competition. More than 1200 professionals from the media, marketing, advertising and research fraternities, witnessed 26 gold and 51 silver EMVIE Trophies being presented in addition to 42 bronze winners receiving recognition.

The Best Implementation Team of the Year award went to Wavemaker for Mondelez India Food Pvt. Ltd for Cadbury Celebrations – Not Just a Cadbury Ad. Furthermore, Google, the presenting sponsor instituted special recognition for work done in the area of inclusion. The campaign that backed the honour was McDonald’s – Eatqual – One Bite Closer to Equality by the agency DDB Mudra Group.

“The winners were not only best in class in India but they were of global standard. No wonder EMVIES is called the Oscar of media awards.” said Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club, stated.

