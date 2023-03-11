The 23rd edition of the coveted EMVIES celebrated groundbreaking and high-impact media campaigns by prominent media agencies. The event concluded on March 10, 2023, at the Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai.

The Advertising Club (TAC) emphasised innovation, strategy, research, and seamless integration, and had received 1469 entries from 26 agencies this year.

The event, which saw the participation of over 1,000 professionals from the media, marketing, advertising, and research industries, felicitated the winners with 29 Gold and and 53 Silver EMVIE trophies. Besides, 55 Bronze winners also received recognition.



Wavemaker bagged ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ with 630 points while Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. was declared ‘The Best Media Client of the Year.’ Wavemaker also won the prestigious Grand EMVIE for Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s Cadbury Celebrations’ Not Just a Cadbury Ad – 2.

Mindshare earned second place with 340 points, and EssenceMediacom was third with 100 points.

“Many of the entries are of global standards and worthy of international acclaim. Many congratulations to all the winners for creating a mark at the Oscars’ of media awards once again.” said Partha Sinha, president, the Advertising Club and the Times of India group.



Furthermore, the Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award presented by Google was awarded to Kinnect for Bausch & Lomb’s How Bausch + Lomb’s – #LookOfLove advocated for unbiased and unprejudiced love.

“Big congratulations to all the winners. We urge them to continue to put their best work forward and keep raising the bar.” said Aditya Swamy, chairperson, EMVIE’s Committee.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook