Water-tech startup Swajal refreshes its brand identity to become ‘Boon’

Swajal, an Internet-of-Things (IoT) enabled global water-tech startup, has rebranded itself as ‘Boon’, following its expansion into major international markets. Boon will reflect the brand’s philosophy of celebrating water as a blessing, the company said in a statement.

“At Boon, we always intend to bring one-stop solutions to two significant prevailing problems- eliminate the usage of plastic water bottles and give best quality water to all our clients. Boon, according to us, is all about empowering people to control their choice of water quality. Over the last few years, we have harnessed the power of technology to introduce our range of innovative water purifiers and serviced people from top to bottom of the pyramid and our team is now working toward launching exciting technologies that would make water and purification more accessible and transparent,” Vibha Tripathi, founder promoter of Boon, said.

Following its rebranding, the company will continue to focus on a robust business model while creating a significant impact by technology and design innovation, it said in an official statement. Boon is looking forward to introducing disruptive, novel products and technologies in the drinking water space, the company added.

“Progressing with Boon’s core focus, we are proactively working with our hospitality and corporate partners to make plastic water entirely a thing of the past. Water in plastic bottles is not just harmful to the environment but also terrible for our health due to microplastic leeching in our bodies. We are currently removing about one million plastic bottles daily and hope to scale that to 50 million plastic bottles worldwide daily in five years,” Advait Kumar, co-founder, Boon, said.

Founded by Vibha Tripathi, Swajal is enabling access to clean water to people across the socio-economic spectrum. Swajal is an IoT-enabled water purification solutions provider. The company offers mineralised purified water with ultrafiltration and RO for as low as 20 paise per liter. The mineralised water by Swajal, provides pocket-friendly access to clean water through point-of-use water machines in public areas.

Also Read: Reliance invests Rs 30,000 cr in retail in FY22; to accelerate store expansion, e-commerce

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook