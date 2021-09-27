WATConsult wins expanded mandate for India Circus

E-commerce is a key growth priority for all businesses today, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, said.

Digital agency WATConsult, an Isobar company, has bagged the expanded mandate for end-to-end commerce duties of lifestyle brand India Circus. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for India Circus’ e-commerce marketplace strategy and execution, along with managing the existing direct-to-consumer (D2C) performance marketing duties. “In our journey towards curating products that depict the essence and vibrancy of India, we have made great progress with support from our partners. WATConsult has played an integral role in this journey,” Krsnaa Mehta, founder and brand head, India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta (A Godrej & Boyce Venture), said.

“Our next focus is to be available wherever our consumers are and hence, we have branched out to different marketplaces. We are keen for WATConsult to manage this combined business for India Circus,” Mehta added. India Circus offers home décor, utilities, personal accessories, and fashion products. It has now launched its products on multiple marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

According to Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, e-commerce is a key growth priority for all businesses today. The agency’s expertise and understanding of the end-to-end commerce ecosystem coupled with out of the box creativity help it maximise business outcomes for the clients, Dingra said. With the expanded mandate, the agency will work on boosting India Circus’ presence and e-commerce journey with its blend of creativity and strategy, she added further.

For Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult, 360 commerce is the way to go. “With clients such as India Circus, we are quickly expanding into a full-stack commerce offering. This, coupled with our deep experience in creative commerce and audience insights, I am certain we will give our clients the very best,” Shah stated.

