WATConsult unveils a digital brand campaign for Wacoal India

The campaign aims to highlight how women should embrace their true selves

Hybrid digital agency has rolled out a new digital brand campaign for Wacoal India. Established in the year 1946, Wacoal India is a premium Japanese lingerie brand which entered India in 2015. As their digital partner, the agency will be conceptualising, strategising and executing digital activities of their products across the Indian geography.

The agency has unveiled the brand’s digital campaign to mark the launch of Wacoal’s Autumn Winter 2019 Collection. titled Truly Yours for #TrulyYou. The campaign aims to highlight how women should embrace their true selves.

According to Nobuhiro Katsumata, CEO, Wacoal India, the team​ at WATConsult has shown immense potential and our first campaign launch with them has been welcomed by all.

The campaign highlights the products and thoughts of the brand, enabling women to stand out with comfort, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult elaborated. “We aim to strengthen the brand’s presence and expand its legacy in the Indian market too. Keeping their aim to help women express and embrace their true selves we launched Truly Yours for #TrulyYou,” she added.

The campaign commences with a ‘behind the scenes’ digital video creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience. It also takes ahead the brand’s philosophy of helping women express their beauty. ​The company also makes use of content formats like Magazine, Instagram Stories and Scrapbook Grids to further amplify the campaign.

