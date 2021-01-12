WATConsult launches ‘Bharat by WATConsult’

The agency will be offering a holistic capability stack for local languages on digital

Digital agency WATConsult, from the house of dentsu international, has launched ‘Bharat by WATConsult’, a one-stop solution for all multilingual digital marketing needs. With the rapid growth in regional language users online, there is a strong need for the digital space to become more diverse in terms of language, the agency said. Through this new introduction, the agency aims to help brands shape and sharpen their approach towards leveraging this multilingual digital opportunity.

The agency will be offering a holistic capability stack for local languages on digital, which includes creative digital content solutions, social media management, online reputation and response management, technology solutions for localisation, SEO and websites. Additionally, it will also consist of e-commerce and media planning and buying solutions.

“India has always been known for its diversity. It has hundreds of major languages and many times more dialects. It only stands to reason that this linguistically diverse population, which is coming online in spades, gets a digital space that reflects this diversity. With people from tier 2 and 3 cities gradually making up a major part of the online audience, a vernacular approach is not just an add-on anymore, but rather a necessity. Our vision is to empower every brand to make a meaningful connection with digital India in the language that’s best to connect in,” Heeru Dingra, chief executive officer, WATConsult said.

WATConsult is a digital agency offering services across market and consumer insight, creative and content creation, website/app development, interactive experiences, digital and social listening, e-commerce, ORM, SEO, media buying and planning, programmatic advertising, among others. It has five other verticals, Audientise, SocialCRM24*7, eCommencify, InnoWAT, and Recogn, which offer varied digital services.

Read Also: Eureka Forbes changes tack; rolls out new brand position backed by two sub-brands

Read Also: Advertising volume dipped 3% in 2020 over 2019

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook