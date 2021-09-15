WATConsult elevates Sahil Shah as managing partner

He will also be responsible for bringing in new business for the agency

WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from the Isobar India group, has elevated Sahil Shah as managing partner from the position of chief business officer (CBO). In his new role, Shah will spearhead the agency operations. He will also be responsible for bringing in new business for the agency. He will continue to report to Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group. “Sahil is one of our strongest assets. His expertise in managing clients and the team is commendable,” Dingra said.

“A great team leader, Sahil, along with the talented workforce at WATConsult, will continue to bring in new creativity to ensure persistent growth of clients. Together, and as a network, we are ready to explore a new pathway to our future,” she added.

Shah is one of the key founding members of the organisation. For more than a decade, he has contributed significantly to shape and build the agency. He is also credited for WATConsult’s current position as one of the most reputed agencies in the country.

“After spending a decade and more in building this agency, my heart fills with pride as I watch it grow stronger each day. The digital landscape has certainly evolved and the teams at WATConsult have kept pace with this change by delivering some path-breaking campaigns. As we move towards our next phase of growth as a network, my team and I look forward to taking on this new journey with power and gusto,” Shah commented.

Isobar India group has recently appointed Heeru Dingra as chief executive officer to lead the group, while she was previously leading WATConsult as CEO. Under the new structure, Isobar India group brings together Isobar India and WATConsult, and the PR agency, Perfect Relations. The change is part of dentsu India’s global plan to transform into the world’s most integrated group by 2024, the agency said in a statement.

