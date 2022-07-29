WATConsult bags ORM and social listening mandate for OLX Autos

Dentsu Creative India’s digital agency WATConsult has bagged the online reputation management (ORM) and social listening mandate for digital automotive solutions provider, OLX Autos. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office, the agency said in a statement.

“We have WATConsult on board as our partner for ORM and digital listening mandate. It is a very important element in further accelerating our brand journey and reputation. We look forward to elevating our customer service and the overall platform experience through this engagement,” Siddharth Agrawal, country head, marketing, OLX Autos said.

As per the mandate, WATConsult will be in charge of response management of the brand, which includes monitoring, listening, responding to queries and reporting to users online.

“The brand has fared remarkably well in recent quarters, and social listening will be critical to its future success. Our team is well-equipped to provide the necessary skills; and we are very much looking forward to assisting them on this journey,” Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group stated.

For Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult, this addition solidifies the company’s already strong offering on auto clients. “OLX Autos being a new-age digital-first brand, just resonates very well with our own go-to-market at many levels. I welcome OLX Autos to our esteemed list of clients and look forward to a great partnership with them.”

OLX Autos India is a global car marketplace for buying or selling a car. It operates more than 450 inspection centers across Asia and the Americas, and online trading platforms for people to buy and sell cars. To date, OLX Autos claims to have bought, sold, and inspected more than 4,00,000 cars. OLX Autos is currently active in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Peru. OLX Autos is part of the OLX Group, which claims to serve 322 million people every month in over 30 countries around the world, helping them buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more.

