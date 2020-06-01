WATConsult bags e-commerce mandate for Nobel Hygiene

WATConsult will manage e-commerce performance for Nobel Hygiene’s brands across all e-commerce platforms like Amazon Flipkart and 1-mg, amongst others

Digital agency WATConsult, from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has won the e-commerce duties for the personal hygiene brand Nobel Hygiene. The account will be handled by the agency’s e-commerce division, ecommencify. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for handling the brand’s full-funnel strategy. It will also consult on operations and manage e-commerce performance for Nobel Hygiene’s brands across all e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and 1-mg, amongst others.

According to Kartik Johari, vice president, Marketing and Commerce, Nobel Hygiene, diapers are unique in e-commerce due to repeat purchases and the volumetric nature of the product. “We look forward to leveraging WATConsult’s unique ecommencify services and to sustain high double-digit growths across our online partners,” he added further.

For Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, with the diaper market witnessing rapid growth in our country, the agency is looking forward to assisting Nobel Hygiene in expanding its e-commerce footprint across the Indian market. “With creative and strategic use of technology and other tools, we intend to help the brand in leveraging the e-commerce platforms in the best possible way,” she stated. This win further expands ecommencify’s portfolio, which includes several brands spreading across categories like pharma, retail, FMCG, consumer goods, BFSI and more.

Founded in 2000 by Kamal Kumar Johari, Nobel Hygiene is a manufacturer and supplier of personal hygiene products. All its products cater to the requirements of the health industry. The brand’s product range includes Adult Diaper Pants, Nappy Pads, Baby Diapers, Wet Wipes, Underpads, Maternity Pads and Wipes and more. The company caters to these requirements through different brands such as Teddy, Friends, and RIO.

