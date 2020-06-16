WATConsult bags e-commerce mandate for Meyer Vitabiotics

The agency will use creative and other media tools to enhance the brand’s footprint

Digital agency WATConsult from Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has won the integrated e-commerce mandate for Meyer Vitabiotics, a part of UK-based nutraceutical company Vitabiotics. As per the mandate, ecommencify, the agency’s e-commerce division will focus on scaling Wellman, the multi-vitamin and mineral brand marketed by Meyer Vitabiotics in India, across various marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart. It will also target e-pharmacies like pharmeasy and 1mg, amongst others.

Furthermore, the agency will use creative and other media tools to enhance the brand’s footprint right from the initial stage. This will include product listings, marketplace management and more, aimed at boosting the brand’s e-commerce journey in India. According to Uma Kalekar, director, Meyer Vitabiotics, there is huge awareness about health and nutrition in the country today. “People are gradually realising it cannot be a ‘one size fits all’ approach to provide nutrition for targeted needs. Meyer Vitabiotics will play this vital role of providing targeted, gender-based nutrition to the consumers in our country,” she further elaborated.

The company claims that health and nutrition is witnessing a huge demand on the e-commerce platforms and this is the perfect time for the company to provide them with its supplements. “We believe that our products can reach numerous households with the expertise of WATConsult’s ecommencify,” Kalekar claimed.

Vitabiotics has numerous differentiated brands in its fold providing targeted supplementation, which indeed has a huge potential on the e-commerce platforms, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said. “With the health and nutrition market growing exponentially year on year, it will be our endeavour to help the brand amplify its presence in the Indian market. Our goal would be to help the brand resonate with the Indian audience, enabling it to make its presence felt in a substantial way,” she added.

