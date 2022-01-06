WATConsult bags digital creative mandate for Cricbuzz Plus

The agency has handled multiple projects for the brand following which they have won the retainer mandate

WATConsult has bagged the digital creative mandate for Cricbuzz Plus. As per the mandate, WATConsult will oversee cricket-related creative engagements for Cricbuzz Plus that includes social and digital content. Additionally, the agency will continue to support the brand for influencer marketing, digital branding (logos and digital comms), and campaign strategy ahead of tournaments such as IPL and Twenty20 World Cup. It is to be noted that from Strategic Timeout to #AbCricketBuzzega campaigns, the agency has handled multiple projects for the brand over the past year, which has now translated into a retainer mandate. The agency will handle the account from its Bengaluru office. “Having worked with us for over a year now, they understand our brand as well as our approach and expectations. We are certain that the agency will continue to give full support in engaging with our audience and simultaneously contribute to our business goals,” Deepanwita Bhattacharya, marketing manager, Cricbuzz, said.

According to Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, this long-term partnership reflects the brand’s trust in the agency’s capabilities. “I am proud of this win because of the relationship we’ve built with Cricbuzz over their last two creative campaigns, following which we were able to win the creative retainer mandate without going through a formal pitch process. That’s the kind of confidence and partnership we have and continue to build with all our clients,” Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult, added.

