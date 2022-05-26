WATConsult bags creative and social media mandate for CarDekho

Digital agency WATConsult has bagged the creative and social media mandate for CarDekho. As per the mandate, WATConsult will be responsible for social media management, digital creative designing, content marketing, and ORM for the brand. The account was won following a competitive pitch process and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi office.

“This engagement will help us elevate our brand presence with the right strategy, ideation and creative thinking. We are looking forward to creating some good and memorable work with WATConsult,” Charu Kishnani, senior vice president (SVP) marketing and content, CarDekho, said.

“CarDekho is a one-stop destination for new as well as second-hand cars. The brand’s auto and non-auto business is expanding, and we look forward to embark on this journey with them,” Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, stated.

“We aim to build a dynamic brand presence for CarDekho. Our strategy is to enhance the top of the mind recall that the brand has created by applying creative, new age thinking and a strong storytelling narrative,” Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult, elaborated.

