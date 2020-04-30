WarnerMedia ropes in Carlene Tan as director, original production and development, Kids, APAC

In her new role, Tan will be responsible for identifying new IP and producing original series for Cartoon Network, Boomerang and POGO.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Network has appointed Carlene Tan as its new director of original production and development for its Kids division in Asia Pacific. In her new role, Tan will be responsible for identifying new IP and producing original series for Cartoon Network, Boomerang and POGO. Based in Singapore, she will immediately get involved with the current slate of Asia Pacific originals including Lamput and Monster Beach. She will also help steer the long-running Roll No. 21 series in India, and both Titoo and Lambuji Tinguji, which will launch on POGO later this year.

“Carlene Tan combines strategic business experience with her love of storytelling to connect with audiences. Her relationships with studios and talent in the regional and global animation ecosystem will be instrumental in bringing new stories to life,” Leslie Lee, head, Kids, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Asia Pacific, said.

Prior to WarnerMedia, Tan developed original animation with The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia) and was studio head at One Animation where she produced Oddbods and Insectibles. Prior to that, with the founder of Dreamworks Animation, she managed the Singapore arm of Cloudpic Global and produced various digital projects for mobile apps launched across Asia. She was also one of the founding members of Singapore’s first animation studio, Peach Blossom Media.

Additionally, WarnerMedia has elevated Hoyoung Jung to director, acquisitions and co-productions, APAC Kids. Based in Japan, Jung will now be responsible for the discovery and negotiation of third-party programming for WarnerMedia’s Kids platforms in the region, and will be the face of the networks at key international markets and trade shows. Jung has worked for Mattel in the strategic IP partnerships team responsible for APAC content distribution in Hong Kong. He also worked at Daewon Media, which represented iconic Japanese IP, in Korea, such as Power Rangers, Doraemon and One Piece.

