WarnerMedia appoints Johannes Larcher as Head of HBO Max International

WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., has appointed Johannes Larcher as head of HBO Max International. Larcher will join the company in August and will report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer, WarnerMedia, and president, WarnerMedia International Networks. In his new role, Larcher will be responsible for the international rollout and management of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer product HBO Max, which was launched in the US on May 27, 2020. His first focus will be the launch in Latin America, which is expected in 2021.

Larcher will work closely with Whit Richardson, president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Latin America and Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA and APAC. According to Gerhard Zeiler, Larcher’s leadership skills, together with his strong direct-to-consumer and digital experience, international business foundations and tech expertise gives him the perfect background to drive the growth of HBO Max beyond the United States.

Johannes Larcher currently working as managing director, Digital at MBC Group, where he successfully transformed the group’s flagship digital product, Shahid VIP, into the world’s largest Arabic language video streaming service with over 1.4 million subscribers. From 2016 to 2018, he was co-founder and CEO of SubVRsive, a WPP funded, Emmy-nominated Virtual and Augmented Reality studio. From 2009 – 2013, he worked in Hulu as senior vice president, International, where he led the launch and initial growth phase of Hulu Japan. Earlier, Larcher was president and CEO of online video education start-up Academy123, sold to Discovery; and served as GM International for paid search pioneer Overture Services until its acquisition by Yahoo! in 2003. Larcher started his career in 1995 at McKinsey in Los Angeles, where he served media, entertainment and technology clients.

“Living at the crossroads of digital technology and content, I’m thrilled to help create unforgettable entertainment experiences for consumers in international markets and make HBO Max an indispensable streaming service around the world,” Johannes Larcher said.

