Warner Bros. Discovery bags broadcasting rights for Bangladesh Premier League

Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired the broadcast rights for the international T20 League – Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The company said that the tournament, which will be broadcast live on Eurosport India, will be played between 6 January to 16 February 2023 across various cities in Bangladesh.

Cricket is a religion in India, and Eurosport will bring fans live coverage of the high paced Bangladesh Premier League T20, Ruchir Jain, head of distribution and Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said. ” The BPL T20 boasts standout players and teams who are loved across the entire country,” Jain added.

The league features prominent Bangladeshi players such as Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Taskin Ahmed to name a few, while many international players including Dasun Shanaka, Shohaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sean Williams, Abrar Ahmed and Indian Unmukt Chand will also be seen, the company further asserted.

Also Read TikTok stops hiring for security consultants with growing opposition

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook