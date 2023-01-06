scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Warner Bros. Discovery bags broadcasting rights for Bangladesh Premier League

Eurosport India has also telecasted a few major sporting events, including the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the 2022 AFC Asian Women’s Cup.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Warner Bros. Discovery bags broadcasting rights for Bangladesh Premier League
Bangladesh Premier League, popularly known as BPLT20, was founded in 2012 and heads into its 9th edition this year.

Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired the broadcast rights for the international T20 League – Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The company said that the tournament, which will be broadcast live on Eurosport India, will be played between 6 January to 16 February 2023 across various cities in Bangladesh.

Cricket is a religion in India, and Eurosport will bring fans live coverage of the high paced Bangladesh Premier League T20, Ruchir Jain, head of distribution and Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said. ” The BPL T20 boasts standout players and teams who are loved across the entire country,” Jain added.

The league features prominent Bangladeshi players such as Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Taskin Ahmed to name a few, while many international players including Dasun Shanaka, Shohaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sean Williams, Abrar Ahmed and Indian Unmukt Chand will also be seen, the company further asserted.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 05:14:58 pm