Walt Disney names Alisa Bowen president of Disney+

Bowen will report Michael Paull, president of Disney’s direct to consumer unit

Written by Reuters
She has led global business operations for Disney's streaming platforms, including Disney+

Walt Disney Co on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company’s streaming platforms, president of Disney+.

Bowen will report Michael Paull, president of Disney’s direct to consumer unit.

She has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019. In that time, Disney+ has expanded to 154 markets worldwide with 152.1 million total subscriptions.

