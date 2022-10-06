Walkaroo ropes in Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador

Walkaroo has Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador. The announcement comes at a time when the brand has launched over 200 designs for the festive season for men, women and kids. Conceptualised and executed by Havas Creative Group India, the campaign includes three films where Ajay Devgn spreads Walkaroo’s brand message in three different imagined locations – the moon, a mafia den and emperor Vakbar’s court. Focusing on the brand theme, ‘Walk with Walkaroo’, the television commercial (TVC) is live across digital platforms.

Ajay Devgn shares a lot of synergy in values with the brand and enjoys a high level of popularity and credibility, VKC Noushad, managing director, Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd, said. “We believe that this association will help us connect with consumers across all segments and will further strengthen the brand presence esp in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of north and west markets,” he added.

According to, Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative office, Havas Group India, Walkaroo was making a departure from ‘restless’ and wanted to promote walking.

Walkaroo, a homegrown brand, was launched in the year 2012. The brand claims to have grown its portfolio with more additions that included flip flops, sports shoes, and half shoes, for men and women. It has sub-brands, Walkaroo and Blue Tyga, to cater to consumers across age groups. During the financial year 21-22 Walkaroo recorded a turnover of over Rs 1,800 crore. As per Walkaroo, it has a pan-Indian presence through over 750 dealers and reaches out to customers through over 1.5 lakh retail outlets. The brand also works towards sustainable initiatives, like renewable energy, water recycling, and afforestation at most of its manufacturing locations.

Also Read: Gulf Oil ropes in Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook