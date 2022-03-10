Wakefit unveils a new campaign with brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna

The campaign is being rolled out in the Southern regions of India first to build resonance, and then will be extended to the rest of the country

D2C home and sleep solutions brand Wakefit.co has rolled out its first TV ad, as part of a 360-degree brand campaign. The campaign features the company’s first brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna. The campaign will first be launched in the Southern regions of India to build resonance, and then will be extended to the rest of the country. The 360-degree campaign will target a mix of television, as well as digital media such as Google, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, and OTT platforms such as Zee5 and SunNxt. Wakefit.co will also be engaging with influencers from across the internet.

The narrative of the advertisement is focused on Wakefit.co’s ‘Buy and Try’ model, and highlights how convenient it is to buy a mattress online, with the benefit of ‘No questions asked’ 100-day return policy. The ‘No questions asked’ 100 Day return policy was introduced during the initial stages of Wakefit.co to build trust among customers, Prateek Malpani, head of brand, Wakefit.co said. “People trust the first 100 seconds that they touch, feel and sit on the mattress in a local shop and then decide to spend 8 hours every day of their next 10 years on it. At Wakefit.co, we found this to be extremely counter-intuitive. We wanted to transfer the power back to the customers. So instead of 100 seconds of try and buy, why not choose 100 days of Buy And Try with Wakefit.co,” he added further.

“As someone who works long hours, I know how important getting a good night’s sleep is. Through this campaign, I look forward to be promoting Wakefit.co’s diverse mattress range that not only provides comfort and quality but also allows the customers to have complete confidence in their purchase with a 100-day no questions asked return policy,” Mandanna stated.

Read Also: Penta Esports partners with Federation of Electronic Sports Associations India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook