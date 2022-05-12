Wakefit.co’s ‘do se dhai’ campaign puts spotlight on its ‘right to nap’ policy

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and sleep solutions brand Wakefit.co, has launched the ‘Do Se Dhai’ campaign which is aimed at strengthening its ‘Right to nap’ initiative. It mainly urges workplaces to adopt employee-friendly policies such as a power nap from 2-2.30 pm during office hours that increases productivity. This is the philosophy of this brand that taglines its campaign as ‘do se dhai, sone do na bhai!’

Following the recent rollout of our ‘Right to nap’ policy and the overwhelming response it garnered, we were thoroughly inspired and wanted to convert this policy into a movement to normalise afternoon naps at work, Prateek Malpani, head of brand, Wakefit.co, said. “With this take, we hope that the idea of napping at work isn’t looked down upon or considered a sign of incompetence. At Wakefit.co, we believe that it was about time that we normalised nap culture during office hours, therefore promoting employees’ mental wellbeing and encouraging self-care and also hoping that it would bring about a positive change in our combined work culture. Through the ‘Do Se Dhai’ campaign, we hope to see other brands hopping on the bandwagon to adopt such employee-friendly policies for their workforce,” he added.

Wakefit.co has collaborated with Satish Ray, a YouTuber, to feature in the ‘do se dhai’ campaign. “The ‘Right to Nap’ policy by Wakefit.co is revolutionary and I believe will be instrumental in bringing about a positive change in the mindset of the Indian workforce. At Spring Marketing Capital, we look forward to taking the idea further with the launch of the ‘Do Se Dhai’ campaign,” Sandeep Balan, partner – branded content at Spring Marketing Capital, stated.

