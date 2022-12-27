Wakefit.co rolls out its campaign featuring comedian Kumar Varun

Direct-to-customer (D2C) home and sleep solutions Wakefit.co has rolled out its ‘Honest New Year Party Rant’ featuring comedian Kumar Varun. Through the campaign, the company aims to encapsulate how a majority of people feel about the hassle and pressure of making New Year plans.

The idea for this video came from our conversations with consumers who have given a whole new meaning to home as they navigate life post-pandemic, Prateek Malpani, head of brand, Wakefit.co, said. “The home has become an active dynamic space accommodating a myriad of activities rather than a passive space where it was just meant to retire after a long day. Earlier the idea of having fun meant ‘going out’ but that has changed as voiced by our consumers who say they have a much more quality time at home when it comes to celebrations, get-togethers and occasions,” he added.

The brand campaign emphasises on how it has become the new normal to stay at home spending quality

time with your loved ones, snuggled up in bed or on the sofa. The Honest New-Year Party Rant video

aims to resonate with what most people have been feeling this year’s end while also normalising

staying back at home for this New-Year’s eve, it claimed.

