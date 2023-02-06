Wagh Bakri Spiced Tea roped in Chef Sanjyot Keer as the first digital brand ambassador

Wagh Bakri Tea Group, has roped in chef Sanjyot Keer as the brand ambassador for it’s spiced tea product range. This association is a first for the tea category where a chef is the face of the brand.

The #ChefKiFavouriteChai campaign, conceptualised by Hybrid, showcases Wagh Bakri Spiced Tea’s 7 super ingredients which ensure that the legendary taste meets wellness in every cup. Making the perfect Masala Chai is not a task anymore and you never have to worry about getting all the ingredients right every time.

The campaign will cover all major national and regional television channels while featuring prominently across leading digital platforms.

Speaking about the association, Parag Desai, executive director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group said, “Wagh Bakri has always been about human relationships and authenticity. We are happy to present our spiced tea range with Chef Sanjyot Keer. We have aimed to gift our consumers a new way to bring wellness into their cup of tea every day. Also, with their seamless integrated approach, Hybrid’s ideas have been a breath of fresh air in today’s cluttered landscape.”

“Today Indians are becoming very conscious about healthy choices and this is the perfect way for them to start the new year with #ChefKiFavouriteChai. The insights and experience that Hybrid brought to the table are something we really liked and felt they’re the perfect creative partners for the next leg of our marketing plans,” shared Yogesh Shinde, senior VP marketing, Wagh Bakri Tea Group shared.

Omkar Joshi, founder and CCO of Hybrid says, ”Our day begins with Wagh Bakri in a cup and this is an extremely proud moment for us to partner with a brand that is so close to our hearts. With Chef Sanjyot on the Wagh Bakri team now, we are very excited to usher in a new era of advertising for the consumer of the new decade. With such a great product range, our approach of effective creativity works best and we’re hopeful that consumers will love what we present to them.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook