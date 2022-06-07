VS Mani & Co. launches a new campaign

VS Mani & Co. has launched a campaign to relay its core brand proposition – bringing authentic South Indian delicacies and experiences to people across the world. This campaign has been conceptualised in-house and executed by Chennai-based production house The Picture Machine Films.

“With these films, we want to deliver a simple message: our delicacies are so authentic that they transport you in spirit to a traditional South Indian home. This campaign is also a hat tip to the humble, loving household I grew up in, one that welcomed every guest with open hearts and delicious food. We want our customers to experience the same sense of homecoming whenever they sample our fare”, GD Prasad, founder, VS Mani & Co., said.

“While many foods from down south are loved across the country, there are very few pan-India players in this space. This campaign is our attempt at being recognised as a national South Indian brand offering authentic flavours and tastes from the region,” Rahul Bajaj, co-founder, VS Mani & Co., stated.

“In these films, we have used an over-the-top creative device to communicate VS Mani’s brand promise of the ultimate South Indian experience. This project has been doubly exciting for us, because this is a brand we have a lot of love for, and because it has given us an opportunity to put South India’s culture and cuisine on the map,” Antony Jacson, founder, Picture Machine, added.

