VOOT’s Akash Banerji to join Amazon India as marketing head for mobile business development

Akash Banerji, who is currently serving his notice period, is expected to join Amazon in mid-September.

Ecommerce platform Amazon India has brought on board Akash Banerji to head marketing for the central mobile business development unit. Banerji is presently working with Viacom18’s over-the-top (OTT) platform VOOT as the business head of the advertising video platform. Banerji, who is currently serving his notice period, is expected to join Amazon in mid-September.

In his new role, Banerji will head marketing for Amazon India’s mobile business development unit that works across all Amazon properties such as Prime, Prime Video, Music, Kindle and the multiple strategic distribution partners, including the telecom operators. He will be responsible for fostering synergies with partners and creating new product expansion strategies with an aim to drive subscription numbers and revenues.

With over 16 years of experience in the marketing, sales and partnerships domain with leading consumer centric brands within OTT and media, Banerji has an in-depth knowledge of driving platform growth and monetisation. He has been with Viacom18 for five years, where he was responsible for building scale for VOOT on reach, consumption and monetisation with P&L responsibility. Prior to joining Viacom18, Banerji worked for Star India for seven years as vice president and marketing head, Digital Business, Hotstar. He also led the marketing launch of Hotstar.

Banerji’s move comes after talks of a merger between Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd’s resurfaced. As per industry watchers, the merger is likely to help the two networks’ respective video streaming platforms, SonyLIV and VOOT, come together to form an entity that will have 20-30% higher revenue than the two did individually.

