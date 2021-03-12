Voot Select clocks a million paid subscribers in a year

Voot Select claims to have a robust line-up of content and plans to release an original content every month.

Launched in March 2020, Viacom18’s subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform Voot Select is celebrating its one year success with over a million paid subscriber base. From employing digital first strategies such as 24 hours before television windowing of network content, providing International content to featuring original webseries, Voot Select has been able to leverage the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platform during covid to its advantage. As per Ferzad Palia, head, Voot Select and International Business, Viacom18, the growth witnessed in terms of subscribers surpassed the estimates. “Our success story through the year has been scripted on the back of a digital first strategy that keeps consumers at its core as well as a multi genre slate of originals and international content experiences,” he added.

While content available 24 hours before TV has been adopted by other OTT platforms as well, Voot Select takes it a step further by providing access to 24 hours live channel of Bigg Boss. The platform claims that the live channel of Bigg Boss has been a success and received very well by the audience. With strengthened tech partnerships and more than 40% of watch time on Smart TVs, the platform has attracted a cohort of premium customers, providing them with an enhanced viewing experience. “We launched VOOT Select to engage and entertain audiences in India, with the most compelling stories from across the world. Now that we have gotten a better sense of what they loved (and some of the stuff they didn’t), we’re excited to bring an even bigger and better entertainment extravaganza to their screens in 2021,” Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18, said.

Adding to the content diversity, Voot Select claims to have a robust line-up of content and plans to release an original content every month. Furthermore, the platform aims to venture into the regional space and plans to launch about 10-12 regional originals this year. “We already have a bank of five original shows in Tamil and Bangla and will foray into other markets very soon,” Palia stated.

Voot Select will also be the new home to Showtime and Paramount+ content in India. The diverse repertoire of international content will include much awaited titles such as Dexter (Limited Series), Ray Donavan Feature-Length Film, The First Lady from showtime and Frasier (Reboot) & Why Women Kill S2 from Paramount+ amongst others, expected to premiere on the platform in India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook