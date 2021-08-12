Voot ropes in eight sponsors for Big Boss OTT

Vimal Elaichi will interact with viewers through IPs like Video Vichaar and Extraa Masala.

Viacom18’s streaming platform Voot has roped in eight brands as sponsors for the digital exclusive season of Bigg Boss OTT. After onboarding Swiggy and CoinDCX as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors, the show now has Vimal Elaichi, MX Takatak, Netmeds, H&M, Durex, and Lotus Herbal as sponsors. Bigg Boss has grown to become a celebrated proposition for brands to connect and engage with viewers, Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said. Voot will be working closely with the brands to create an ‘over the top experience’ for their audiences as well, he added.

“Given the multi-touchpoint offering, the interest the show generates is unlike any other. The diverse brands that have come onboard as sponsors, some of whom have joined the Bigg Boss family for the first time in this exciting edition, is testimony to popularity of Bigg Boss and the wide appeal of the Voot platform,” Rakshit stated.

Bigg Boss OTT is offering ad spots, task integrations, special zones for sponsors, among other interactive, branding opportunities. With this partnership, presenting sponsor Vimal Elaichi will interact with viewers through IPs like Video Vichaar and Extraa Masala. MX Takatak has joined the show as social media partner, H&M as style partner, Netmeds as pharmacy partner, Durex as special partner and Lotus Herbal as beauty partner.

“Bigg Boss OTT shows the real side of celebrities to its viewers while MX TakaTak offers a great platform and encourages users, creators, digital enthusiasts to showcase their real talent across different genres. The natural content synergies that both platforms drive make it a win-win for us,” Janhavi Parikh, business head, MX TakaTak, said.

According to a Vimal Elaichi spokesperson, the brand has always associated with shows and IPs that have a large mass audience connect and Big Boss OTT fits in seamlessly with the same vision.

