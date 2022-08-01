Voot launches the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada

Viacom18’s video-on-demand streaming platform Voot will air digital exclusive edition of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada from August 6. Presented by Vimal and special partner Paytm, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will have six weeks of unprecedented access and engagement. The viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive 24×7 LIVE feed from the house.

“With a strategy to create an everyday consumption proposition, we at Voot have successfully built a versatile and immersive digital ecosystem. Our continuous efforts to identify white spaces in the category and pursue regional growth opportunities has helped us to successfully amp up our offerings cutting across genres and formats,” Ferzad Palia, head- SVOD and international business at Viacom18, said.

The media house claims that Bigg Boss Kannada has amassed great popularity from the crowd in the previous years. With a line-up of interesting participants and its fair share of ups and downs, it has been one of the most popular shows in the reality TV segment. According to Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India, Bigg Boss has always been a marquee show that the nation has loved year on year, no matter the region or season. “Bigg Boss is testament to Endemol Shine India’s long-standing partnership across the last decade with Viacom18, that has constantly evolved to present the show across varied formats, screens and languages. We hope that this latest offering also turns out to be a blockbuster entertainer that further leverages our collective reach in the Kannada market,” he added.

