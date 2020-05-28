VOOT forays into edutainment; partners with UpGrad

The segment will include upGrad Shotgyaan, Crash course in Data Science and a recently curated interesting list of Work From Home (WFH) tech tips as starters with frequent additions being made to the binge-watch content library.

Online streaming platform VOOT has partnered with edutech firm UpGrad to provide academic content videos for students to continue to enhance their learning curve amidst lockdown. As part of the partnership, VOOT expands its content library to include edutainment by showing short, snackable educational videos (edutainment) for today’s new age audience. “In these times, with digital assuming a decisive role in a user’s life, our objective with VOOT is to deliver a truly enriching and inclusive content slate that elevates the user experience and engagement. Blending our entertainment proposition with learning through this partnership with upGrad, is not only an innovative solution for young minds, but also enables us to widen our reach and user base,” Akash Banerji, head- AVOD business, VOOT, said.

With this partnership, VOOT will host a dedicated upGrad segment on the app which will include informative content around the new-age domains of Data Science, Blockchain, Tech and Management, curated by upGrad’s in-house content team to help working professionals enhance their employability quotient. In addition to this, the playlist will also include new-age anecdotes in the form of snackable videos and sessions hosted by industry leaders and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The segment will include upGrad Shotgyaan, Crash course in Data Science and a recently curated interesting list of Work From Home (WFH) tech tips as starters with frequent additions being made to the binge-watch content library.

According to Gaurav Kumar – president, corporate development, young India is hooked on to the OTT platforms for their daily dose of entertainment and therefore, it is exciting to have a special window that seamlessly lands them to a new-age upskilling content playlist, that will add up to their professional growth at large.

Read Also: Paatal Lok brings hellfire on OTT platforms; reignites the debate on the regulation of content

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook