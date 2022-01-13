Voot enters into a content partnership with Ullu

Voot’s content partnership with Ullu is in line with the platform’s efforts to strengthen its offering

Voot has entered into a content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu. As part of the partnership, Voot will now be home to 100 action-packed shows from the Ullu library. Voot’s content partnership with Ullu is in line with the platform’s efforts to strengthen its offering with universally appealing, fresh, entertaining, and engaging content.

As a mass entertainment platform, Voot has consistently been ahead of the game in providing viewers with an entertaining and engaging content experience, Chanpreet Arora, head – AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said. “Our partnership with Ullu will help us to widen our content library and meet the ever-growing demands of our viewers. This partnership gives us access to quality content across genres and languages and is a step forward in cementing Voot’s leadership in the AVOD ecosystem. We look forward to closely working with the team at Ullu to explore and deepen this existing relationship,” she added.

As a part of the three-year digital exclusive deal, Voot will get access to original shows from the Ullu library across thriller, crime, horror, and comedy genres in different languages. Headlined by popular faces such as Rakesh Bapat, Hina Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Roy, Sharad Malhotra, Anupriya Goenka, Iqbal Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Ashmit Patel among others, audiences will be able to watch content for free on Voot from January 14, 2022.



For Vibhu Agarwal, CEO and founder, Ullu it has always been the platform’s intent to make our content widely accessible and available. “Our partnership with Voot provides us an excellent opportunity to do so. Most of our Ullu Originals have a binge factor and it matches the consumption pattern of binge-watching on Voot. We are sure that Voot viewers will certainly benefit from this association as it offers them content that is fresh,” he added.



In a bid to break barriers we offer content in a viewer’s preference of language, the shows will be available in multiple vernaculars such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, English amongst others.

