Volvo Group India’s Kamal Bali on life beyond work

Kamal Bali, president and MD, Volvo Group India

The Job

This is my 40th year in the industry, and I have enjoyed each year in various roles in different organisations starting with Eicher. The last seven years have been special for me leading an institution like Volvo Group in India, where people come first. It is fulfilling and highly rewarding as one operates in a culture of trust, respect for colleagues and passion for high standards of performance. Our industry is going through a phase of exponential transformation, and it is exciting to be in the thick of things. I would like to see India becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, and brand India occupying centrestage in the global value chain.

The Weekdays

I am a morning person. My day starts quite early with phone calls with colleagues, partners and friends, while driving down to work. A typical day is packed with virtual and one-on-one meetings with multiple stakeholders, and travel (now on hold for a bit), which takes about 25% of my time. I have always believed that the role of the CEO is not just limited to running a company well, but about carefully balancing the interests of customers, partners, employees and the organisation. Interacting with my colleagues over informal chats infuses positive energy and recharges my batteries on a work day.

The Weekend

My weekends are now a little more organised than my weekdays. They start with an early round of golf with my buddies, followed by spending time with my better half and daughter, playing with our dogs, lounging and reading in a quaint corner of my home office, going on evening walks, and ending the day with a nice home-cooked meal (in which I, too, dabble once in a while).

The Toys

Although we are spoilt for choice when it comes to technology, I am not a gadgeteer by any means. I only need an instrument that can keep me connected to my people, and for some background Indian music, while I am humming my favourite tunes.

The Logos

My admiration is based on how compassionate brands are about their people, and how responsible they are towards society. I admire brands like Ikea and Tata, and people like Azim Premji and Bill Gates, who have a compelling purpose and focus on the lives of many people.

