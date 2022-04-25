Voltas rolls out ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ campaign

Voltas has announced its summer campaign ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ around its new range of PureAir ACs. The campaign has been designed to communicate the message that the new AC is designed to provide cool, pure and clean air, (like mountain breeze), in the comfort of one’s home.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the ad film has been executed on the same lines of the typical Voltas father and son banter. The protagonist, who is a father, goes searching for clean air to the mountains, only to be disappointed with intrusive traffic and people. And when he returns home, his son provides him the solution, with the Voltas PureAir Adjustable AC.

The company’s consumer insights stated that consumers have started prioritising their health and the hygiene at their homes, Deba Ghoshal, vice president and head of marketing, Voltas Limited, said. “The ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ campaign aims to communicate that the new range of Voltas ACs with HEPA filter technology helps consumers experience the mountain like air. With predictions for a hot summer and hybrid work culture becoming the norm, we expect a demand from first time buyers as well as replacement buyers alike. This campaign will help consumers to stay engaged with the brand in a meaningful yet topical manner, giving them a compelling reason to buy a Voltas AC. Along with the television campaign, we will be promoting the key message through our omni-channel approach across print, digital, social and radio,” Ghoshal added.

Voltas Limited is an air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group. Its product portfolio includes air conditioners, air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, among others.

Read Also: WOW Skin Science names Vaibhav Arora as vice president, e-commerce

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook