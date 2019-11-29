Voltas Beko rolls out a new campaign on digital; invests Rs 25 lakhs

According to the company, digital accounts for 70% of the ad-spend while the remaining 30% is diverted towards below-the-line (BTL) activations.

Home appliances company Voltas Beko has opted for the digital route with its latest campaign ‘The Sunday Paradox’. The company has invested close to Rs 25 lakhs for this campaign, Jayant Balan, CEO, VoltBek Home Appliances Ltd, told BrandWagon Online. The company which is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata-owned Voltas and Turkish consumer durables player, Arçelik, has recently rolled out a new digital video commercial “Kahan Gaya Mummy ka Sunday”.

According to the company, digital accounts for 70% of the ad-spend while the remaining 30% is diverted towards below-the-line (BTL) activations. “We will focus on digital media to such an extent that going forward it’s going to be our media of choice. This is primarily due to the fact that we have a highly engaged audience through this medium, something other mediums fail to deliver,” he added.

The company claims that digital accounts for 15%-18% of its total marketing and advertising spend. Further, the company claims to have released 10-12 digital campaigns in a year. According to Balan, the company has invested 10% of the total digital marketing spend in this campaign. This includes the on-ground survey, storytelling, social media, influencer engagement, among others.

The digital video “Kahan Gaya Mummy ka Sunday” is based on research conducted amongst mothers across India to understand their needs for personal time on weekends. Conceptualised by Momspresso, the video has been created with an intention to start a conversation on how there is no ‘rest day’ for mothers, irrespective of whether she is a stay-at-home-mum or a working professional. The film depicts a typical Sunday in the life of a mother wherein she is attending to one household chore after another, trying to finish the routine chores. The film goes on to depict a chance remark by her young daughter which jolts the father into sudden realisation that indeed, his wife just doesn’t get a break.

It has also released a detailed survey called ‘The Sunday Paradox’. As per the findings, 50% of mothers across India find Sundays to be more stressful than weekdays due to household chores while 43% of mothers said they don’t get to wake up late on Sundays. “Our quantitative research, as well as our interactions with mothers, shows that while mums certainly miss their day of rest, they are so caught up in the natural busyness of a Sunday and doing something special for their families, that they do not even get the chance to give it a second thought. Through this film, we would like to get people to start thinking about her,” Parul Ohri, editor Momspresso and the creative producer of the film added.

According to the industry estimates, the market size of refrigerators is Rs 1.4 crore, while the size of washing machine and microwave oven’s market is estimated to be Rs 50 lakh and 10 lakh, respectively. VoltBek aims to capture 10%-15% of the market share in the next six years.

Launched in 2017, the company was started on the back of Rs 1,000 crore investment. The company is now expanding its operations with the upcoming manufacturing facility manufacturing about two million products. At present Voltas Beko has 150 products present across 4,000 stores in India including 75 company stores.