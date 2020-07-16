Voltas Beko encourages consumers to adopt technology for convenience in household chores

The film showcases the extensive range of Voltas Beko dishwashers and how they are supporting households amid the lockdown

With consumers spending most of their time at home, Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltbek) has launched a new digital video commercial (DVC) showcasing their extensive range of dishwashers and how they are supporting households amid the lockdown. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign encourages its audience to adopt technology to bring more convenience to their multitasking lives.

The digital video showcases a group of friends who are doubling up their responsibilities on the personal and professional front. The film highlights how we trust our friends and loved ones when it comes to finding solutions. In this case, these friends, also multi-tasking as mothers at home, discuss how to wash dishes in the easiest possible way. The film also depicts how, under the current circumstances, technology has stepped up as an important channel to maintain relationships and also interact with the world outside.

According to Prasenjit Basu, marketing head, Voltas Beko, the company has witnessed a significant spike in demand for both the table top and full-size dishwashers in the last two months. “It’s interesting to note how consumers are increasingly adopting technology to ease their multitasking lives. Some of the differentiated features like the dirt sensor, aqua intense and corner intense technology which effectively washes heavily soiled utensils, catering to the cooking and food habits of an Indian consumers, has been a huge draw for our consumers,” he added further on the campaign.

Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltbek) is an equal partnership joint venture between air conditioner brand, Voltas Limited and Turkey’s household appliances manufacturer, Arçelik. The company’s portfolio of products includes refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves/ovens, and dishwashers.

