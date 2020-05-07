Voltas and Ogilvy urge consumers to help out with household chores

The new campaign addresses the status quo and offers a way for viewers to do their bit for each other while staying indoors

While the entire country has been adjusting to the changes in their schedule amid the ongoing lockdown, Voltas along with Ogilvy has launched a campaign urging people to adjust to the new routine through the small acts of helping out with household chores.

The film features Gajraj Rao speaking to his followers about how the lockdown has changed him as a person. He makes light of his pre-lockdown habits, and how he is now a happy and willing participant in the domestic chores. In the end, he advises viewers to be more understanding and adjustable to the needs of their loved ones, in these trying times. According to the brand, as a quintessential domestic brand for the aspiring middle-class Indian family, Voltas has time and again captured the slice of life of the common man. “With the entire country under lockdown for over a month, most Indians have felt the heat of staying home all day long. The new campaign addresses the status quo and offers a way for viewers to do their bit for each other while staying indoors.” The brand has also invited stories from different households on how they are adjusting to the new normal and the support that they are providing back at home to ease up the workload.

This lockdown really has changed everything, not just in what we do in our homes, but also how so many of us from different cities have managed to come together to create this relevant message, Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India-North, said. “Not only did Gajraj Rao feature in it, but also volunteered to produce it for us, with his son Nikhil wearing the director’s hat. It’s work like this that makes one also look at all the good this new normal brings,” she added further.

Earlier this year, Voltas launched a ‘Maha-Adjustable’ campaign for its new range of ACs that could adjust between multiple tonnage modes which has now been revived to promote the social message in a quirky way.

