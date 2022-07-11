Volkswagen Virtus rolls out a 360 degree campaign

Volkswagen has launched a new campaign for its newly launched sedan, ‘Virtus’. Titled ‘Hello Goosebumps’, through the film Volkswagen aims to promote its new premium mid-size sedan Volkswagen Virtus. The campaign is conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group. With the launch of the new Volkswagen Virtus, the intention was to showcase the potential of the premium midsize sedan segment, Abbey Thomas, head, marketing and PR, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said. “Our communication positioning for the Virtus ‘Hello Goosebumps’ has been rightly captured by our partner DDB Mudra Group and amplified by PHD media in reaching out to our intended consumers. The combined efforts have elevated the excitement and thrill of driving sedans paving the way for an introduction truly befitting of the Virtus,” he added.

The new Volkswagen Virtus aims to reignite the premium midsize sedan with its ‘Big by’ design, performance, safety, connectivity, convenience and comfort. The Virtus is a true Volkswagen developed on the core DNA of the brand of build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience and each element has been captured through the new television commercial (TVC) campaign. “This sedan looks like a dream and drives like one too. ‘Hello Goosebumps’ captures the essence of the Volkswagen Virtus in a simple, visceral campaign that every passionate driver will undoubtedly relate to,” Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head – West, DDB Mudra, said.

Volkswagen’s media agency, PHD India, further elevated the launch campaign via its 360-degree incisive approach, covering all vital media channels, and crafting an effective marketing strategy. PHD was tasked with building enthusiasm and maximising outreach amongst its target audience to amplify the launch experience of Volkswagen Virtus. The campaign kick-started with the ‘French Window Innovation’ on The Times of India. The company claims that the large-canvas innovation delivered high-visibility engagement that today’s audiences desire and was augmented by high-impact roadblocks on leading business and news digital publications to maximise reach and frequency. The integrated campaign was further strengthened with an influencer marketing strategy featuring influencers such as Tamanaah Bhatia, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur, and among others.

“Our partnership with Volkswagen gave us the opportunity to steer another big launch campaign to its true potential while staying true to PHD’s tradition of helping its clients make significant leaps in the marketing space. Utilising key strategies across all touchpoints to maximise reach, an outcome like this always gives us the impetus to continue building impactful experiences for brands like Volkswagen and elevate their marketing strategies to be a cut above the rest,” Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD Media, India, stated.

Read Also: Cosmo Films Limited re-brands to Cosmo First Limited

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook