Volkswagen rolls out its latest #SafeLikeAVolkswagen campaign

The campaign is live and can be viewed on the YouTube and Instagram pages of Volkswagen India

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign was conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group and produced by Dark Horse

Automotive maker Volkswagen has partnered with DDB Mudra Group to roll out its latest #SafeLikeAVolkswagen campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to promote its brand based on safety. As per the company, the campaign is live and can be viewed on the YouTube and Instagram pages of Volkswagen India.

As a brand, Volkswagen has been built around human stories, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said. “Therefore, we thought the best way to illustrate our safety features would be through examples of how we navigate our everyday lives,” he added.

According to the company, a car campaign with no car in it leverages the brand’s affinity for simplicity and human storytelling through crisp home life metaphors for the safety features on every Volkswagen. The campaign launch has been on the back of Volkswagen Taigun which recently scored a perfect five-star rating in Global NCAP’s crash tests, it claimed.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 06:06:10 pm