Volkswagen Passenger Cars India appoints Abbey Thomas as head of marketing

Abbey has previously worked with Audi India as head of planning, Product and Sales

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has appointed Abbey Thomas as head of marketing effective immediately. In his new role, Thomas will be spearheading the marketing strategy for the brand in India.

With over 25 years of expansive automotive industry experience, Abbey has previously worked with Audi India as head of planning (Product and Sales). He joined the group in 2011 and has ranked up by leading various marketing and product functions. Prior to joining the group, Abbey has worked with several European and Asian car manufacturers across the globe.

Abbey Thomas will be reporting to Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India in his new role as the head of marketing. According to Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, at Volkswagen, the philosophy is to nurture our in-house talent and create a growth journey for our employees within the group. “Abbey’s extensive experience will strengthen our brand salience across our stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem,” he added.

Volkswagen, a carmaker in Europe, sells its broad model range, from the Up! to the Touareg, in more than 150 countries worldwide. E-mobility, smart mobility and the digital transformation of the brand are the key strategic topics for the future. In 2019, the brand unveiled its first ever e-mobility offering ID.3 for the European market, based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. In India, Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Vento, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace.

