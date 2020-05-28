Volini’s ‘No Time For Pain’ campaign focuses on coming out stronger post lockdown

The film has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand

With lockdown restrictions beginning to ease up across the country, Sun Pharma’s pain relief brand Volini has launched a new digital film urging people to step into the post-lockdown world brimming with optimism and hope. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the film focuses on the learnings gained from the lockdown period and asks people to take them forward as we gear up to get back to our old routine.

According to the brand, in these unprecedented times that we’re living through, families have come together to help each other beat the lockdown blues. In this new – and hopefully short-lived – reality, the way we live, love and interact with one another has transformed. The film shows how difficult times have a way of building resilience, making people push through pain to come out stronger, better.

While the country was brought to a sudden standstill, we wanted to help people look at the bright side of things, make them proud about picking up new skills – no matter how small the skill or, how painful it was to learn it, Madhu Noorani, President, Lowe Lintas, said. “And while Volini as the brand helps us overcome our physical pain, we come out as stronger and better versions of ourselves having passed through this hardship. And now have new found hope and abilities to take forward into our new world,” she added.

Part of the MullenLowe Lintas Group India, Lowe Lintas is a creative agency headquartered in Mumbai, and a presence across India with offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi (NCR) and Pune. The agency’s services across branding, creative and omnichannel expertise are provided to some of the brands in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL, Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

Read Also: ITC’s B Natural teams up with Amway India to strengthen its immunity offerings

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook