Voice AI company Vernacular.ai rebrands itself as Skit

Voice AI company Vernacular.ai has rebranded itself as Skit. The rebranding comes at a time when the company is gearing up for its expansion in international markets. Moreover, it has opened its United States headquarter in New York City bolstering its global presence. Through this brand refresh, the company wants to define its future goals as it propels Skit to its next level of growth and innovation, Sourabh Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Skit, said.

“While Vernacular.ai covered only part of our voice operations, which is extensive language support, Skit will capture and embody our voice platform as a whole, which will allow us to advance in our future vision. Each interaction between a business and its customers is an opportunity to create something remarkable. Using our core technology, we want to introduce the future of customer experiences to the world,” Gupta added.

The company came up with the new name Skit which means to move lightly and rapidly, with the help of artificial intelligence using a series of keyword filters, it said in a statement. The new name Skit represents the company’s agile and energetic approach to solving challenges and scaling growth, the statement added. Moreover, the company is also expanding its focus to make room for increased innovation, along with its voice and language.

The transition towards digital-only businesses has affected customer contact centres widely where wait times have increased to 30 to 40 minutes. Hence, many of the enterprises have automated their support operations. Skit wants to address this increased demand by automating upto 80% of repetitive queries that come in or leave the contact center.

Skit was launched in 2016 to deliver quick customer query resolution and enhanced customer experiences. The company is building a strong customer base in North America by making its product available to US enterprises through its new headquarters, it claimed in a statement.

