Vogue Eyewear unveils a new campaign with actor Taapsee Pannu

Vogue Eyewear has unveiled its new campaign with the India brand face actor Taapsee Pannu. The campaign portrays Pannu donning the new eyewear collection and inspires people to celebrate individuality and express the best version of themselves in the most fashionable way.

The campaign delivers a key inspirational message – Whoever you are, let the world see you. “Our new summer campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu encourages women to celebrate themselves. The new collection from Vogue Eyewear is a perfect fit for every occasion and mood – be it a casual-cool look for brunch or sharp, power-dressing for work, our new range covers it all. Pannu is the perfect embodiment of the essence of the campaign, embracing her authentic self effortlessly and inspiring women everywhere to let the world see them as they are – confident and powerful in their own skin,” Gunjan Saigal, brand business head, Vogue Eyewear, said on the launch of the new campaign.

Brandmovers India is the creative agency behind the campaign and the campaign film has been directed by Ishaan Nair. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital and print, for audiences across the country.

“Vogue Eyewear’s new campaign resonates with my persona with its inspirational message – Whoever you are, let the world see you. The campaign is personal and engaging,” Pannu stated.

“Vogue Eyewear’s latest range for Summer ’22 is the key inspiration behind the campaign this year. We wanted to highlight the contemporary vintage-glam aesthetics of the new range while staying true to the core message of celebrating individual spirit and self expression that Vogue Eyewear has consistently strived to inspire its consumers with. The campaign aims to encourage consumers to embrace their uniqueness and show up to the world everyday armored with a high spirit and high fashion that the new range from Vogue Eyewear brings to their toolbox of self-expression,” Adrijaa Sanyal, senior creative director, Brandmovers India, stated.

Read Also: The Moms Co. launches its national campaign with brand ambassador Sonam A Kapoor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook