Vogo appoints Leo Burnett Orchard as its creative agency

The account was secured through a virtual pitch and will be handled by Leo Burnett’s Bangalore office

Scooter and bike rental platform Vogo has appointed Leo Burnett Orchard as its creative partner. As per the mandate, Leo Burnett will develop the long-term brand strategy, brand identity, the relaunch campaign among others for Vogo. Moreover, the agency will also help Vogo build a brand connect with its potential customers and communicate the brand message of easing the burden of daily commuting.

“As cities re-open post-the lockdown and consumer’s anxiety are heightened as they identify means of transport that are safe and reliable, personal mobility will also be at all time high amongst daily commuters. Keeping this in mind, Vogo intends to undertake aggressive marketing efforts including digital and other innovative media options as well as key strategic partnerships to target the Indian commuters and offer a compelling value proposition,” Vogo said in an official communication.

According to Anand Ayyadurai, chief executive officer, Vogo, this is the inflection point for personal mobility solutions like ours and we are building new products to ensure safe, reliable commute for all consumers – be it office commutes, leisure or errands. In a post lockdown world, brand trust and salience are both key competitive advantages. “Given the unique and heightened relevance of our service in these times, we looked for a partner that understands how to build new markets. In Leo Burnett Orchard, we found just that. Their deep experience in building some of the most beloved brands in India is a key advantage as we set off to build India’s best and most reliable personal mobility brand,” he added.

The Vogo proposition is very timely as we are looking at a sharp rise in areas of personal transport in the post-COVID world, and propositions such as that of Vogo sit right there, Dheeraj Sinha, managing director – India and chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett South Asia said. “We look forward to bringing our strategic thinking, technology-led creative approach and our understating of platforms to help Vogo succeed.”

